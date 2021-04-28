New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2021 -- The rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and peripheral vascular diseases, adaptation to a sedentary lifestyle, ongoing new product launch, and strategic collaboration, better healthcare facilities are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of the PTA Balloon market during the forecast period.



PTA Balloon Catheter Market Size – USD 2.28 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 10% Market Trends– Increased healthcare expenditure



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global PTA Balloon Catheter Market valued at USD 2.28 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.93 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 10%. PTA is known as percutaneous transluminal angioplasty. A PTA balloon catheter comprises of an inflatable balloon at its tip used for minimally invasive catheterization procedure; this procedure is performed to enlarge the narrowed vessel opening.



PTA balloon is used in the treatment of coronary artery disease and Peripheral Vascular Disease, WHO had reported 17.9 million people died in 2016 due to cardiovascular diseases. It includes about 31% of all global deaths. Adaptation to Sedentary lifestyle, habits like lack of physical activity, consumption of alcohol, unhealthy food, smoking, and a rise in the prevalence of obesity, are the major factors driving the market of PTA balloon catheters. Furthermore, an increase in regulatory approvals, product launches, and mergers and acquisitions are expected to fuel the global PTA balloon catheter market in the forecast period. However, alternative therapies and complications associated with serration balloon catheters and upsurge in demand for minimally invasive surgeries are restraining the growth of the market.



Asia pacific has registered a significant market share in the PTA Balloon market due to high prevalence of cardiovascular disorders due to unhealthy food, habits, consumption of alcohol smoking, also rise in the incidence of obesity and presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and increase in patient awareness about emerging minimally invasive surgeries in are likely to fuel the market of PTA Balloon Catheter.



Key players functioning in the market for PTA Balloon Catheter include Medtronic plc; Terumo Corporation; Cardinal Health; Boston Scientific Corporation; Natec Medical; and Surmodics, Inc, Cook Medical, Biotronik, Andratec



Get a Free Sample Now@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2644



For this purpose, Reports and Data have segmented the PTA Balloon Catheters market on the basis of Types, Applications, end use, and region.



Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Polyurethane

Nylon

Others



Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024



Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Vascular Disease



End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)



Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Ask for discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2644



Further key findings from the report suggest:



-In the year 2018, the Lutonix DCB catheter was introduced. It was a drug-coated balloon catheter that facilitates the delivery of paclitaxel to the arterial wall with single, short inflation. Paclitaxel is used to treat arterial restenosis. The Lutonix DCB's was found to be a highly effective formulation of paclitaxel it also contains polysorbate and sorbitol that allows Lutonix DCB catheter to deliver a therapeutic dose to the artery wall and also keep the dose as low as possible.



-In the year 2019, Freudenberg Medical, a global developer and manufacturer of finished medical devices, components, and minimally invasive solutions for the medical device industry, had initiated for expanding its services in the manufacturing of medical balloon development and balloon rapid prototyping services.



-The peripheral vascular disease had held a significant share in the PTA catheter balloon market owing to the rise in smoking, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and is likely to rise with a CAGR of 9.7% in the forecast period.



-PTA catheters mostly are made of Polyurethane, and more than 50% of catheters are made from it as the tubing contains the properties of both rubber and plastic also provide with toughness and tensile strength it is highly biocompatible as it softens at body temperature.



-Ambulatory surgical centers had registered a significant market share for achieving better treatment facilities for patients suffering from coronary artery disease and peripheral vascular disease it is likely to grow with a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period.



Reasons to Buy Keyword Market Report:



-Reports And Data is keeping a track of the market has blended the necessary historical data & analysis in the research report.



-It also provides a complete assessment of the expected behavior about the future market and changing market scenario.



-Making an informed business decision is a tough job; the Keyword market report offers several strategic business methodologies to support you in making those decisions.



-Industry experts and research analysts have worked extensively to prepare the research report which will help you to give that extra edge in the competitive market.



-The market research report can be customized according to your needs. This means that Reports And Data can cover a particular product, application, or company that can provide a detailed analysis in the report. You can also purchase a separate report for a specific region.



Request for customization @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2644



Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.