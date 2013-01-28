PTC Discussion Forum Updated with More Features

Westchester, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- PTC Discussion Forum is an online portal launched on June 5, 2010 for discussions on PTC, Aurora and GPT sites, to obtain and exchange referral links to PTC (Paid-To-Click) sites etc. With paid to click services being the current trend to make money right from homes, PTC Discussion Forum acts as a gateway for those delving into the field, whether amateur or experienced, to be adequately equipped with the necessary knowledge and referral links.



PTC Discussion Forum has become immensely popular and has become one of the top-most forums ever since its launch and boasts a total of 3075 registered users and 6326 messages. The Forum is regularly updated with news and announcements regarding PTC sites and other online earning methods. It is an active platform for PTC enthusiasts to explore their interests, share their knowledge, get and exchange referral links and most of all, showcase their experience and help others to move forward.



The Webmaster/site-owner of PTC Discussion Forum said, “We have been around for quite some time now. We have been getting very good traffic from registered users as well as guests.” “We expect even more people to make use of the Forum,” he added.



PTC Discussion Forum has general discussions on paid to click, paid to read, paid to signup sites etc. The Forum has search option, which lets users search for any information on the site easily. Navigation is made easy by listing the latest topics and keywords so that users can easily skip to the information most relevant to them. The other sections in the Forum include Praises and Applause featuring PTC success stories. It also has a New Websites section which includes discussions on new PTC sites. Scam Reports feature discussions about scams that PTC users have faced.



Referral Offers section includes referral deals and exchanges and signing up for referral links to PTC sites. Payment Processors facilitate currency exchange between different payment processors as well as discussions on the payment processors like PayPal, AlertPay etc. Website Owner Area facilitates discussions with owners of websites, Marketplace involves script sales and other services and Member Lounge is a discussion area for members where they can also advertise.



PTC Discussion also adds a personalized touch by listing the upcoming birthdays of its members. The Forum lists the top posters in the front page as well. PTC Discussion Forum can be bookmarked and shared on social bookmarking websites quite easily.



