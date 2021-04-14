PTC Heaters Market by Application, Geography-Trends, Regional Growth and Industry Forecast 2026 : European Thermodynamics Limited, MAHLE Group, Backer Heating Tech

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- Market Size – USD 7.27 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.8% between 2019 and 2026, Market Trends – Reduced LED prices and high LED penetration



The PTC Heaters Market is expected to grow from USD 3.41 Billion in 2018 to USD 7.27 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9%. PTC heaters with high voltage are specially designed for electric and hybrid vehicles as there is no engine exhaust heat available during winter in electric vehicles.

PTC heaters also have a high heating capacity and are quick to operate. Therefore, the PTC Heater market is expected to boost during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is the most important factor that will drive the future demand for the PTC heaters market.



The significant players in the market are European Thermodynamics Limited (UK), MAHLE Group (Germany), Backer Heating Technologies (US), Pelonis Technologies, Inc. (US), GSI Technologies (US), Backer Hotwatt (US), Watlow (US), DBK David + Baader GmbH (Germany), and Genesis Automation (US) among others.

Segments covered in the report:



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, applications and regional analysis.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Honeycomb PTC Heater

- PTC Air Heater

- Others



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Automotive

- Appliance

- Others



Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- North America

o US

o Canada

- Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

- APAC

o China

o India

- Latin America

o Brazil

- Middle East & Africa



Further key findings from the report suggest

- On the basis of Application, the PTC Air Heater is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.3%, with revenue of USD 2.69 Billion during the forecast period. Demand for PTC Air Heater will mostly be driven by the automotive segment due to rising adoption of PTC Air heater and the rising initiatives towards safety and compliance.

- Honeycomb PTC Heater market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% with revenue of USD 3.76 Billion during the forecast period. Demand for honeycomb PTC heaters is mainly driven by the increase in levels of safety and lower operating costs and downtime.

- APAC is expected to primarily dominate the market during the forecast period as the region's growing sales of electric vehicles can be attributed to increased adaptation of green vehicles in developing countries such as China.

- Due to strict standards and higher adaptation of new and green technologies, North America and Western Europe are expected to have high growth potential.



Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro Indicators

3.1.1. Global usage of PTC Heaters

3.1.2. Global PTC Heaters consumption by Application Type

Chapter 4. PTC Heaters Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. PTC Heaters Segmentation Analysis

……

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. European Thermodynamics Limited

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Type Insights

9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2. MAHLE Group

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Type Insights

9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3. Backer Heating Technologies

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Type Insights

9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4. Pelonis Technologies, Inc.

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Type Insights

9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5. GSI Technologies

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Type Insights

9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.6. Backer Hotwatt

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

Continued…



