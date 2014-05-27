PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) shares was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at PTC Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) in 2011 or earlier and currently hold any of those PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



PTC Inc disclosed that it had identified payments by certain business partners and expenses of certain employees in China that raised questions of compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The SEC and DOJ have been conducting ongoing investigations.



PTC Inc reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $1.25 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2012 to over $1.29 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2013 and that its Net loss of $35.40 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2012 turned into a net Income of $143.77 million for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2013. Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) grew from $15.38 per share in September 2011 to as high as $40.03 per share in March 2014.



On May 23, 2014, NASDAQ:PTC closed at $36.83 per share.



Those who purchased shares of PTC Inc in 2011 or earlier and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:PTC shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com