PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is under investigation concerning potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by PTC Therapeutics, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



South Plainfield, NJ based PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $538.59 million in 2021 to $698.8 million in 2022, and that its Net Loss increased from $523.9 million in 2021 to $551.89 million in 2022.



On September 15, 2023, PTC Therapeutics, Inc. issued a press release "announc[ing] . . . that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has given a negative opinion on the conversion of the conditional marketing authorization to full marketing authorization of Translarna™ (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy (nmDMD). The negative opinion also applies to the renewal of the existing conditional authorization."



Then on January 25, 2024, CHMP for a second time issued a negative opinion on Translarna. The negative opinion issued by the Committee will result in the withdrawal of the therapy in Europe.



