New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- The global PTFE Membrane market is expected to reach USD 3.01 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polytetrafluoroethylene or PTFE is a fluorocarbon solid. It belongs to thermoplastic polymer class and has high tensile strength, self-lubricating, and enhanced flexibility properties among others.



Get a Sample Copy of this Report with TOC, Tables, Statistics, Charts & Company profiles @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1188



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Markel Corporation, Layne Christensen Company, Hyundai Micro Co., Ltd., Donaldson Company, Inc., Merck Millipore Co., Sartorius AG, Corning Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Pall Corporation and General Electric Company.



PTFE membranes are utilized in wastewater treatment, oil & gas refineries, industrial filtration and pharmaceuticals among others. The rise in demand for clean and safe water has elevated the investment in treatment of water globally, hence driving the market for PTFE Membrane. PTFE Membrane properties make them suitable for industrial purpose and municipal wastewater treatment. Application of PTFE Membrane in oil and gas refineries has fueled the growth of the market. Expensive raw materials for PTFE Membrane, however, is expected to hinder the growth of the market.



Asia Pacific dominates the market followed closely by North America and Europe. The growing need for clean water in India and China is driving this market. With some of the largest refineries in the world present in this region, the PTFE Membrane is witnessing high demand. The rapid increase in industries and urbanization has also augmented the demand for this market. North America has the second largest market for PTFE Membrane owing to the presence of developed manufacturing units, pharmaceuticals and oil, and gas industries. Post Shale revolution in The U.S., oil and gas industry has doubled over the years.



Further key findings from the report suggest



PTFE Membrane is a non-reactive filter media that is used in applications involved in acid, bases, solvents and other liquids.



It is used in aerospace for the development of dry film lubricant. Its application includes cable insulation, fuel hoses, door surface protection, and other assembling parts.



The best-known brand for PTFE is Teflon. It is coated in frying pans and other cookware. It is often used in pipework and containers for reactive and corrosive chemicals.



Medical use of the membrane is booming. It is found in dental drills, guidewires that steer devices through the body and medical tubing.



It is expected to be used in the manufacture of uniforms in military and firefighting owing to its resistance property in harsh and extreme weather.



The rise in demand for coated footwear in sports activities has also increased with the rise in awareness of the benefits of this market.



Hydrophilic is estimated to be the highest growing segment due to the rising demand in the applications of filtration of liquid chemicals in chemical processing, electronic chemicals, and medical & pharmaceuticals.



Wastewater treatment is estimated to be the highest growing sector in applications segment due to the concern of water preservation and optimum utilization of water.



APAC region is expected to have the largest market owing to the clean water program in this region and emerging industries.



North America to have the second largest market with the presence of developed companies and stringent government policies regarding water treatments.



Europe to have the third largest market. Government plays a crucial part in the maintenance of clean water. Germany, the K., and Italy are the main countries contributing to this growth.



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1188



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global PTFE Membrane market on the basis of type, pores size, application and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Hydrophilic

Hydrophobic

Unlaminated

Laminated



Pores Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



1?m

2?m

45?m

65?m

8?m



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Industrial Filtration

Textiles

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Architecture

Petrochemical & Chemical Processing



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Browse Complete Report "PTFE Membrane Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ptfe-membrane-market



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macro Indicators



3.1.1. Increasing incidence of stomach related diseases



3.1.2. Increase in global demand of food industry



3.1.3. Region wise dominance of PTFE Membranes Market



Chapter 4. PTFE Membranes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. PTFE Membranes Segmentation Analysis



4.2. PTFE Membranes Market Value Chain Analysis, 2018-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Recent Developments



4.5. PTFE Membranes Market Impact Analysis



4.5.1. Market driver analysis



4.5.1.1. Increasing in digestion related diseases



4.5.1.2. Rise in investment in R&D



4.5.1.3. Change in farming practices



4.5.2. Market restraint analysis



4.6. Key opportunities prioritized



4.7. PTFE Membranes Competitive scenario



Continued….



Read More Reports:-



Wearable Payments Devices Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027



Industrial Heating Equipment Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027



Biosimilars Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027



Nitrile Gloves Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.