PTH(1-31)NH2 (Osteoporosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 - New Market Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, "PTH(1-31)NH2 (Osteoporosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". Despite its maturity, the osteoporosis market is expected to undergo substantial change between 2012 and 2022. Most importantly, the 'gold-standard' bisphosphonates will lose patent protection by end-of-year 2013, flooding the marketplace with less expensive generic versions of these physician-preferred medications. Additionally, Eli Lilly's blockbuster Evista, the only available SERM in the US, will lose patent protection in 2014, flooding the market with yet more affordable generic options. Also during the forecast period covered by this report, osteoporosis drug development research will lead to the launches of a wave of novel anabolic drugs with greater efficacy and safety, causing a major market shift away from anti-resorptive drugs. The number of companies vying for patient share will shrink by as much as 50%, as established players exit the market or acquire smaller players. Lastly, the aging of the population in developed markets will result in a larger patient pool.
These changes in the osteoporosis market will be reflected in the slow growth during the forecast period, with the market growing from $6 billion to $8 billion in 2011 USD at a CAGR of 3%.
PTH(1-31)NH2 is an oral PTH analog being developed by Unigene Laboratories. Like Lilly's marketed PTH, Forteo, PTH(1-31)NH2 is an anabolic drug that stimulates bone formation. It has the opportunity to be combined with an antiresorptive drug to create a powerful dual-action treatment approach. The drug was previously in development under an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with GSK, which included Unigene's provision of development and clinical supply services, but GSK terminated the agreement in December 2011 shortly after the top-line Phase II trial results were released (Unigene Laboratories, press release, December 5, 2011). At that time, Unigene indicated its intention to find a development partner and licensee for the drug.
