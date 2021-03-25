PTL Appoints Governance Advisory Arrangement (GAA) to Help Business Comply with Pension Scheme Obligations

Berkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2021 -- Pension schemes require a proper regulation committee that can ensure the benefits of the scheme are properly distributed among scheme members. While some businesses set up their own committees for this purpose, they can also look to appoint a third-party committee to supervise the distribution of benefits among the members of the scheme. A leading pension trustee service provider in the UK, PTL sets up a governance advisory arrangement (GAA) to help businesses comply with pension scheme obligations. The main role of their GAA committee is to assess the ongoing value for money for pension scheme members and raise, with the provider, any concerns it may have. Their GAA committee can have a plethora of benefits for their business including:



- Market leaders with thirteen companies already using our service



- Great insight into what constitutes value for money across the market



- A wide range of clients that include current Workplace Pension Providers, platforms, SIPP providers and consolidators



- High quality of annual reports which are regarded across the market



PTL provides GAA in two versions, GAA Lite and GAA Plus. GAA Plus is a bespoke solution that is tailored according to clients' individual needs and requirements. On the other hand, GAA Lite is a ready-made solution that can be adopted quickly and efficiently. Individuals looking to appoint a GAA for pension schemes can contact the team at PTL for more information.



PTL is a leading name for providing highly reliable independent pension trustee services. The company has vast industry experience that helps both parties, employers and trustees to identify their objectives, develop a strategy for achieving them and finally to execute that strategy. In addition to appointing GAA, the organisation also offers support services, contract-based pension's governance, other trusteeships and Clear Funds.



Talking further about their PTL governance advisory arrangement (GAA), a representative from the company stated, "The PTL GAA board meets four times a year to consider the value for money of each WPP portfolio. The board may make recommendations on how to improve value for money, and providers will be asked to "comply or explain" in response. The board will produce an annual report for your members to be published on your website. Our aim, with the PTL GAA, is to help firms comply with their obligations quickly and easily."



PTL is an award-winning provider of independent trustee and governance services, serving clients across the UK. Their specialist team of professional trustees delivers a pragmatic, personable and professional service to help customers effectively manage their schemes. PTL holds a strong reputation in the market as demonstrated by the testimonials from its clients and industry awards – all underpinned by an energetic, dynamic and outcome focused team committed to delivering.



