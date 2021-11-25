PTL Appoints Governance Advisory Arrangement (GAA) to Help Businesses Meet Their Pension Scheme Obligations Efficiently

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2021 -- A leading pension trustee service provider in the UK, PTL appoints Governance Advisory Arrangement (GAA) to help businesses meet pension scheme obligations efficiently. The company's GAA board meet each quarter to consider the value for money of WPP portfolios. The board also produces an annual report on scheme members and makes recommendations on how to improve value for money. As a part of the arrangement, PTL appoints an independent committee to assess the value for money that members of a workplace personal pension (WPP) scheme will receive.



PTL provides GAA in two versions, GAA Lite and GAA Plus. GAA Plus is a bespoke solution that is tailored according to clients' individual needs and requirements. On the other hand, GAA Lite is a ready-made solution that can be adopted quickly and efficiently. If you're looking to appoint a GAA for your pension scheme, you can contact the team at PTL for more information.



PTL is one of the leading names for providing highly reliable independent pension trustee services. The company has vast industry experience that helps both parties, employers and trustees to identify their objectives, develop a strategy for achieving them and finally execute that strategy. In addition to appointing GAA, the organisation also offers support services, contract-based pensions governance, other trusteeships and Clear Funds.



Talking about their Governance Advisory Arrangement, one of the representatives from the company stated, "From April 2015 the FCA has required all insurance companies and firms with a current or legacy portfolio of workplace personal pensions (WPPs) to have in place an independent committee to assess the value for money that members will receive. If a firm considers it appropriate – considering the size, nature and complexity of the WPPs it operates – it can outsource this function to a Governance Advisory Arrangement (GAA)."



