PTL Appoints Governance Advisory Arrangement (GAA) to Help Help Firms Meet Their Pension Scheme Obligations Efficiently

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2020 -- A reputable name in the industry, PTL appoints governance advisory arrangement (GAA) to help firms meet their pension scheme obligation efficiently. As a part of the arrangement, PTL appoints an independent committee to assess the value for money that members of a workplace personal pension (WPP) scheme will receive. The company's board of GAA meets each quarter to consider the value for money of WPP portfolios. The board may also make recommendations on how to improve value for money and produce an annual report on scheme members.



PTL provides GAA in two versions, GAA Lite and GAA Plus. GAA Plus is a bespoke solution that is tailored according to clients' individual needs and requirements. On the other hand, GAA Lite is a ready-made solution that can be adopted quickly and efficiently. If you're looking to appoint a GAA for your pension scheme, you can contact the team at PTL for more information.



PTL is a leading name for providing highly reliable independent pension trustee services. The company has vast industry experience that helps both parties, employers and trustees to identify their objectives, develop a strategy for achieving them and finally to execute that strategy. In addition to appointing GAA, the organisation also offers support services, contract-based pensions governance, other trusteeships and Clear Funds.



Talking about their governance advisory arrangement (GAA), one of the representatives from the company stated, "From April 2015 the FCA has required all insurance companies and firms with a current or legacy portfolio of workplace personal pensions (WPPs) to have in place an independent committee to assess the value for money that members will receive. If a firm considers it appropriate – considering the size, nature and complexity of the WPPs it operates – it can outsource this function to a Governance Advisory Arrangement (GAA)."



About PTL

PTL is an award-winning provider of independent trustee and governance services, serving clients across the UK. Their specialist team of professional trustees delivers a pragmatic, personable and professional service to help customers effectively manage their schemes. PTL holds a strong reputation in the market as demonstrated by the testimonials from its clients and industry awards – all underpinned by an energetic, dynamic and outcomes focused team committed to delivering.



For more information, please visit: https://ptluk.com



Contact Details

PTL

47 Castle Street

Reading

Berkshire

RG1 7SR

Email: info@ptluk.com