A leading pension trustee service provider in the UK, PTL appoints PTL governance advisory arrangement (GAA) to assess the value for money that scheme members will receive. The arrangement helps firms meet their pension scheme obligations quickly and easily. The company's board of GAA meets each quarter to consider the value for money of WPP portfolios. The board also produces an annual report on scheme members and make recommendations on how to improve value for money. PTL provides GAA in two versions, GAA Lite and GAA Plus. GAA Plus is a bespoke solution that is tailored according to clients' individual needs and requirements. On the other hand, GAA Lite is a ready-made solution that can be adopted quickly and efficiently.



PTL is a leading name for providing highly reliable independent pension trustee services. The company has a vast range of industry experience that helps both parties, employers and trustees to identify their objectives, develop a strategy for achieving them and finally to execute that strategy. In addition to appointing GAA, the organisation also offers support services, contract-based governance, other trusteeships and clear funds. The organisation has a team of experienced professionals who combine their knowledge and expertise to provide its customers with high quality services.



Talking about their governance advisory arrangement (GAA), one of the representatives from the company stated, "From April 2015, the FCA has required all insurance companies and firms with a current or legacy portfolio of workplace personal pensions (WPPs) to have in place an independent committee to assess the value for money each member will receive. Our aim, with the PTL GAA, is to help firms comply with the obligations quickly and easily."



PTL is an award-winning provider of independent trustee and governance services, serving clients across the UK. Their specialist team of professional trustees delivers a pragmatic, personable and professional service to help customers effectively manage their schemes. PTL holds a strong reputation in the market as demonstrated by the testimonials from its clients and industry awards – all underpinned by an energetic, dynamic and outcomes focused team committed to delivering.



