PTL Helps Employers Set Up Group Life Master Trust to Manage Death-in-Service Claims

A leading provider of independent trustee services, PTL offers group life master trust management services helping employers to manage their death-in-service claims. Their plan ensures that the life assurance employers provided to your employees is paid quickly and efficiently. The trust plan is designed for employers who want an efficient alternative to setting up their own life-only trust for administering death-in-service benefits. The experts at PTL carry out a thorough yet sensitive investigation to determine beneficiaries for death-in-service benefits. Their plan can have a plethora of benefits for employers such as:



- Provide peace of mind to employers

- Determining beneficiaries

- Facilitate the efficient payment of benefits

- Low-cost way of providing a high value benefit for employees

- Impartiality in reaching decisions

- Act as an easy to reach the contact for employers and insurers

- Allow employers to present the trust as part of their employee benefit package



PTL is one of the leading names for providing highly reliable independent pension trustee services. The company has a team of experienced professionals who combine their knowledge and expertise to provide its customers with high quality services. In addition to PTL group life master trust, the organisation also offers other trusteeships, clear funds, contract-based pensions governance, and professional independent trustee services.



Talking about their PTL group life master trust, one of the representatives from the company stated, "PTL has a long track record of helping our clients manage their death-in-service claims through the range of group life master trusts we manage. PTL provides a flexible range of services to several large insurers and employers for the settlement of death-in-service claims. As a fully independent party, we can assume the trustees' responsibility for the arrangement, carry out a thorough yet sensitive investigation, and more."



About PTL

PTL is an award-winning provider of independent trustee and governance services, serving clients across the UK. Their specialist team of professional trustees delivers a pragmatic, personable and professional service to help customers effectively manage their schemes. PTL holds a strong reputation in the market as demonstrated by the testimonials from its clients and industry awards – all underpinned by an energetic, dynamic and outcomes focused team committed to delivering.



