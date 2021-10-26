PTL Offers a Range of Support Services to Businesses Across the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2021 -- PTL, a pragmatic provider of independent trustee and governance services, offers a range of support services including trustee secretarial services, tailored trustee training programmes, and project appointments.



Under trustee secretarial services, PTL ensures that governance is compliant and meets up-to-date standards of best practice, meeting schedules are efficiently arranged and communicated, agendas are produced in good time and action points diligently followed up, accurate minutes are produced and decisions are recorded for future actions.



Fully compliant with The Pensions Regulator's knowledge requirements, their tailored trusted training programmes can deliver bespoke training matching client's exact needs, and personalise courses to focus on their specific issues and learning needs. While their project appointment support service includes corporate transactions, scheme wind ups, and other instances where conflicts of interest arise.



Speaking more about their trustee secretarial support services, a representative stated, "Our trustee secretarial service spans core functions – relating to trustee and employer meetings – and can extend to broader scheme management and governance work. Our team is skilled at ensuring that meetings are fully prepared for and run smoothly, action points are efficiently completed and scheme calendars adhered to."



PTL has years of experience working within the pensions trustee industry and over time has built an outstanding team of professionals who go the extra mile to meet client's requirements. It's as the result of their top-quality services that today they have evolved as a leading professional trustee and governance services provider within the UK.



In addition to support services, PTL also offers different other services such as professional independent trustee services, contract-based pensions governance, clear funds, and much more. All of their services are carried out efficiently, at the appropriate level, and as cost-effectively as possible.



PTL is an award-winning provider of independent trustee and governance services, serving clients across the UK. Their specialist team of professional trustees delivers a pragmatic, personable, and professional service to help customers effectively manage their schemes. PTL holds a strong reputation in the market as demonstrated by the testimonials from its clients and industry awards – all underpinned by an energetic, dynamic and outcome focused team committed to delivering.



