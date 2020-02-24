PTL Offers Customised Healthcare Trustee Services to Companies Across the UK

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- Healthcare trusts are becoming increasingly popular among companies these days. This is because the trusts serve as an alternative to traditional private medical insurance. Employers can self-fund their corporate healthcare provision through these trusts. The funds are held in a trust and are managed by trustees, with claims being managed by a company that specializes in healthcare benefit administration. You can appoint PTL to the board of your healthcare trust to help manage the trust for your employees. With a pragmatic, personable and professional approach, the company has a proven experience of healthcare trust governance. Here are the benefits of appointing PTL to the board of your healthcare trust:



- Benefits are tailored to suit employer's requirements

- Employer can fund only the benefits that are used

- Healthier, happier employees result in low absenteeism and better productivity

- Employers have the complete freedom to set any rules

- Employers can also incorporate other health related benefits



PTL is a leading provider of independent governance services that can be appointed by an employer to the board of the healthcare trust. With a 25-year track record in trusteeship and governance, the company works closely with companies and providers of healthcare trusts to deliver a customised trustee service that is efficient and cost-effective.



Talking about their services, a representative from the company stated, "Many employers are turning to healthcare trusts as an alternative to private medical insurance, largely due to the flexibility in scheme design they offer. We aim to work closely with companies and providers of healthcare trusts to deliver a customised trustee service that is efficient, cost effective and will alleviate the governance burden on our clients."



About PTL

PTL is an award-winning provider of independent trustee and governance services, serving clients across the UK. Their specialist team of professional trustees deliver a pragmatic, personable and professional service to help customers effectively manage their schemes. PTL holds a strong reputation in the market as demonstrated by the testimonials from its clients and industry awards – all underpinned by an energetic, dynamic and outcomes focused team committed to delivering.



For more information, please visit: https://ptluk.com



Contact Details

PTL

47 Castle Street

Reading

Berkshire

RG1 7SR

Email: info@ptluk.com