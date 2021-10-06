PTL Offers DB Pension Scheme Governance Building a Collaborative Working Relationships with Sponsors

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2021 -- A leading provider of independent pension trustee services, PTL offers DB pension schemes governance thereby building collaborative working relationships with scheme sponsors. The company uses its expertise to help you devise your DB pension strategy including setting the long-term objectives, managing and reducing risks whilst improving member experience. With a breadth of knowledge, skills and solutions, PTL ensures their specialists are closely aligned with industry developments, often leading industry groups. Their advisers play a crucial role in supporting trustees and employers in carrying out their functions.



With a collaborative approach, the team of trustees at PTL work with employers and advisers towards shared goals delivers the greatest benefit to pension scheme members. Using an increased focus from The Pensions Regulator, the experts at the company form a clear strategy and a robust but collaborative working relationship with sponsors. Businesses looking for comprehensive pension scheme governance can check out PTL's website for more information.



PTL is one of the most reputable names for providing highly reliable independent pension trustee services. The company has vast industry experience that helps both parties, employers and trustees, to identify their objectives, develop a strategy for achieving them and finally execute that strategy. In addition to DB pension scheme governance services, the organisation also offers contract-based pensions governance, professional independent trustee services and support services.



Talking about their DB pension scheme governance, a representative from the company stated, "PTL has been providing professional trustee services since 1994, and defined benefit schemes are the mainstay of our work. The schemes we represent range in size from less than £10 million to over £3.5 billion, and we work with sponsoring employers from a wide range of industries, from across the UK and overseas. Our team is highly expert in defined benefit funding, investment strategy, risk management and adviser management."



About PTL

PTL is an award-winning provider of independent trustee and governance services, serving clients across the UK. Their specialist team of professional trustees delivers a pragmatic, personable, and professional service to help customers effectively manage their schemes. PTL holds a strong reputation in the market as demonstrated by the testimonials from its clients and industry awards – all underpinned by an energetic, dynamic and outcome focused team committed to delivering.



For more information, please visit: https://ptluk.com.



Contact Details

107 Cheapside

London

EC2V 6DN

Phone: 03033 660110

Email: info@ptluk.com