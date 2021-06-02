London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2021 -- A leading professional trustee and governance services provider, PTL offers DB pension scheme governance services to help secure members' benefits and save costs for sponsors. With years of industry experience and technical skills, PTL aims to control and reduce the administration costs involved in the management of pension schemes. The company has a team of highly experienced and dedicated professionals who work closely with their clients to support, educate and guide them through the challenging world of pension governance.



They have experience in dealing with the Pensions Regulator and ensuring regulatory compliance, providing their customers with peace of mind. With a collaborative approach, the experts at PTL work with employers and advisers towards shared goals delivers the greatest benefit to pension scheme members. The experts at the company form a clear strategy and a robust but collaborative working relationship with sponsors. Businesses looking for a team of experts to govern their DB pension scheme can check out PTL's website for more information.



PTL is one of the most reputable names for providing highly reliable independent pension trustee services. The company has vast industry experience that helps both parties, employers and trustees, to identify their objectives, develop a strategy for achieving them, and execute it. In addition to DB pension scheme governance services, the organisation also offers contract-based pensions governance, professional independent trustee services, support services, and various others.



Talking further about their DB pension scheme governance services, a representative from the company stated, "We have been providing professional trustee services since 1994, and defined benefit schemes are the mainstay of our work. The schemes we represent the range in size from less than £10 million to over £3.5 billion, and we work with sponsoring employers from a wide range of industries, from across the UK and overseas. Our team is highly expert in defined benefit funding, investment strategy, risk management, and adviser management."



About PTL

PTL is an award-winning provider of independent trustee and governance services, serving clients across the UK. Their specialist team of professional trustees delivers a pragmatic, personable, and professional service to help customers effectively manage their schemes. PTL holds a strong reputation in the market as demonstrated by the testimonials from its clients and industry awards – all underpinned by an energetic, dynamic and outcome focused team committed to delivering.



For more information, please visit: https://ptluk.com



Contact Details



PTL

47 Castle Street

Reading

Berkshire

RG1 7SR

Email: info@ptluk.com