PTL Offers DB Pension Scheme Governance Services to Help the Members Secure Their Benefits

A leading provider of independent pension trustee services, PTL offers a defined benefit (DB) pension scheme governance services to help secure the members' benefits as soon as possible and at the least cost to the sponsor. With a collaborative approach, the experts at PTL work with employers and advisers towards shared goals delivers the greatest benefit to pension scheme members. Using an increased focus from The Pensions Regulator, the experts at the company form a clear strategy and a robust but collaborative working relationship with sponsors. Appointing PTL to your DB pension scheme trustee board can have a plethora of benefits including:



- Brings a depth and breadth of experience

- Integrated Risk Management (IRM) brings a new set of challenges to trustee boards, which we have worked

through across our client base

- Continual innovation in risk management solutions, investment strategies and liability management require a

nimble approach within tight timelines to achieve the best results.

- PTL Client Directors can ensure your scheme is ready to take these decisions and act decisively



PTL is one of the most reputable names for providing highly reliable independent pension trustee services. The company has vast industry experience that help both parties, employers and trustees to identify their objectives, develop a strategy for achieving them and finally to execute that strategy. In addition to DB pension scheme governance services, the organisation also offers contract-based pensions governance, professional independent trustee services, support services, and various others.



Talking about their DB pension scheme governance services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "PTL has been providing professional trustee services since 1994, and defined benefit schemes are the mainstay of our work. The schemes we represent range in size from less than £10 million to over £3.5 billion, and we work with sponsoring employers from a wide range of industries, from across the UK and overseas. Our team is highly expert in defined benefit funding, investment strategy, risk management and adviser management."



About PTL

PTL is an award-winning provider of independent trustee and governance services, serving clients across the UK. Their specialist team of professional trustees deliver a pragmatic, personable and professional service to help customers effectively manage their schemes. PTL holds a strong reputation in the market as demonstrated by the testimonials from its clients and industry awards – all underpinned by an energetic, dynamic and outcomes focused team committed to delivering.



