Defined contribution schemes are pension schemes where contributions from you and your employer are both invested in the pension scheme. The proceeds are used to buy a pension and/or other benefits at retirement. PTL is a leading provider of independent pension trustee services that offers DC (defined contribution) pension scheme governance services to deliver good outcomes for members and employers. With a collaborative approach in providing their services, they work as an extension of clients' employers and advisors to achieve shared goals and deliver the greatest benefit to pension scheme members.



You can choose PTL to govern DC (defined contribution) pension scheme can ensure that both members and employers receive appropriate benefits. They provide governance services with a specialised focus on quality, efficiency and accountability. Their services ensure that the pension schemes are delivered on all aspects of the scheme management and administration process. If you're looking to appoint a firm for DC pension scheme governance services, you can contact the team at PTL.



PTL is one of the most reputable names for providing highly reliable trustee secretarial services. The company has vast industry experience that helps both parties, employers and trustees to identify their objectives, develop a strategy for achieving them and finally to execute that strategy. In addition to DC pension scheme governance, the organisation also offers support services, contract-based pensions governance, other trusteeships and Clear Funds.



Talking further about their DC pension scheme governance services, a representative from the company stated, "PTL is a leader in defined contribution pensions governance. We recognised early on that DC governance requires a distinctive skill set and approach and have invested significant time and resource into developing the knowledge and competencies required to deliver good outcomes for scheme members and employers alike. PTL has an unparalleled track record in DC governance: we work with employers across the UK on their single-employer DC trusts."



About PTL

PTL is an award-winning provider of independent trustee and governance services, serving clients across the UK. Their specialist team of professional trustees delivers a pragmatic, personable and professional service to help customers effectively manage their schemes. PTL holds a strong reputation in the market as demonstrated by the testimonials from its clients and industry awards – all underpinned by an energetic, dynamic and outcomes focused team committed to delivering.



