London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- A leading provider of independent pension trustee services, PTL offers DC pension scheme governance services to assure legal compliance and mitigation of risk. Their effective pension scheme governance can be great for any well-run trust or contract based pension scheme and is an area that is closely scrutinised. Their services are available to all pension trustees and employers, whether or not they are appointed as an independent trustee to your pension scheme or pension secretary to your scheme trustees. With their governance services, businesses can create a key part of reward strategy that helps them create a benefit that members engage with and value. Appointing PTL for DC pension scheme governance can have a plethora of benefits for members and employers including:



Drive forward value for members

Achieve meaningful engagement with members

Ensure appropriate default investment strategies

Assure legal compliance and mitigation of compliance risk

Deal with the risks and opportunities around freedom and choice



You can choose PTL to govern the DC pension scheme to ensure that both members and employers receive appropriate benefits. Businesses looking to avail of DC pension governance scheme services can check out PTL's website.



PTL is a leading provider of independent governance. With a 25-year track record in trusteeship and governance, the company works closely with companies and providers of healthcare trusts to deliver a customised trustee service that is efficient and cost-effective. In addition to DC pension scheme governance services, the company also offers professional independent trustee services, contract-based pensions governance, other trusteeships, and clear funds.



Talking about their DC pension scheme governance services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "PTL is a leader in defined contribution pensions governance. We recognised early on that DC governance requires a distinctive skill set and approach, and have invested significant time and resource into developing the knowledge and competencies required to deliver good outcomes for scheme members and employers alike. PTL works with employers across the UK on their single-employer DC trusts, and with the providers of major DC master trusts."



About PTL

PTL is an award-winning provider of independent trustee and governance services, serving clients across the UK. Their specialist team of professional trustees delivers a pragmatic, personable and professional service to help customers effectively manage their schemes. PTL holds a strong reputation in the market as demonstrated by the testimonials from its clients and industry awards – all underpinned by an energetic, dynamic and outcome focused team committed to delivering.



For more information, please visit: https://ptluk.com



Contact Details



PTL

47 Castle Street

Reading

Berkshire

RG1 7SR

Email: info@ptluk.com