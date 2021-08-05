London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2021 -- A leading provider of independent pension trustee services, PTL offers DC pension scheme governance services to drive forward value for members. Their effective pension scheme governance can be great for any well-run trust or contract-based pension scheme. With a collaborative approach in providing their services, they work as an extension of their client's team to achieve shared goals and deliver the greatest benefit to pension scheme members. The services they provide can be utilised by employers to ensure effective governance, manage costs and protect employees' rights.



Their services are available to all pension trustees and employers, whether or not they are appointed as an independent trustee to your pension scheme or pension secretary to your scheme trustees. Businesses can choose PTL to govern the DC pension scheme to ensure that both members and employers receive appropriate benefits. Defined contribution schemes are pension schemes where contributions from you and your employer are both invested in the pension scheme. Individuals looking to govern their pension scheme can check out PTL's website for more information.



PTL is one of the most reputable names for providing highly reliable trustee secretarial services. The company has vast industry experience that helps both parties, employers and trustees to identify their objectives, develop a strategy for achieving them and finally execute that strategy. In addition to DC pension scheme governance, the organisation also offers support services, contract-based pensions governance, other trusteeships and clear funds.



Talking about their DC pension scheme governance services, a representative from the company stated, "PTL is a leader in defined contribution pensions governance. We recognised early on that DC governance requires a distinctive skill set and approach, and have invested significant time and resource into developing the knowledge and competencies required to deliver good outcomes for scheme members and employers alike. We work with employers across the UK on their single-employer DC trusts, and with the providers of major DC master trusts."



PTL is an award-winning provider of independent trustee and governance services, serving clients across the UK. Their specialist team of professional trustees delivers a pragmatic, personable, and professional service to help customers effectively manage their schemes. PTL holds a strong reputation in the market as demonstrated by the testimonials from its clients and industry awards – all underpinned by an energetic, dynamic and outcome focused team committed to delivering.



