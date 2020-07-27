PTL Offers DC Pension Scheme Governance Services to Ensure Best Results for Stakeholders

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- PTL is a leading provider of independent pension trustee services that offer defined contribution pension scheme governance services to deliver good outcomes for members and employers. With a collaborative approach in providing their services, they work as an extension of clients' employers and advisors to achieve shared goals and deliver the greatest benefit to pension scheme members. The services they provide can be utilised by employers to ensure governance, manage costs and protect employees' rights. Appointing PTL for DC pension scheme governance can have a plethora of benefits including:



- Drive forward value for members

- Achieve meaningful engagement with members

- Ensure appropriate default investment strategies

- Assure legal compliance and mitigation of compliance risk

- Deal with the risks and opportunities around freedom and choice



You can choose PTL to govern the DC pension scheme to ensure that both members and employers receive appropriate benefits. Defined contribution schemes are pension schemes where contributions from you and your employer are both invested in the pension scheme. The proceeds are used to buy a pension and/or other benefits at retirement. They provide governance services with a specialised focus on quality, efficiency and accountability. If you're looking to avail DC pension governance scheme service, you can check out PTL's website.



PTL is a leading provider of independent governance. With a 25-year track record in trusteeship and governance, the company works closely with companies and providers of healthcare trusts to deliver a customised trustee service that is efficient and cost-effective. In addition to DC pension scheme governance services, the company also offers professional independent trustee services, contract-based pensions governance, other trusteeships, and clear funds.



Talking about their DC pension scheme governance services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "PTL is a leader in defined contribution pension governance. We recognised early on that DC governance requires a distinctive skill set and approach, and have invested significant time and resource into developing the knowledge and competencies required to deliver good outcomes for scheme members and employers alike. PTL has an unparalleled track record in DC governance: we work with employers across the UK on their single-employer DC trusts."



About PTL

PTL is an award-winning provider of independent trustee and governance services, serving clients across the UK. Their specialist team of professional trustees delivers a pragmatic, personable and professional service to help customers effectively manage their schemes. PTL holds a strong reputation in the market as demonstrated by the testimonials from its clients and industry awards – all underpinned by an energetic, dynamic and outcomes focused team committed to delivering.



For more information, please visit: https://ptluk.com



Contact Details

PTL

47 Castle Street

Reading

Berkshire

RG1 7SR

Email: info@ptluk.com