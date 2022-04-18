London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2022 -- A leading provider of independent pension trustee services, PTL offers defined benefits (DB) pension scheme governance services with continual innovation in pension governance. Their services help maximise governance effectiveness and spend more time on the strategic decisions that matter. With an innovative and practical approach, they ensure pension schemes meet regulatory expectations and secure members' benefits with confidence. The company shapes its services to find the right balance of support for the scheme until each pension is secured. They invest for the long term including technology to support governance and secretarial services.



Their services are all designed to help corporate sponsors develop and then implement a comprehensive DB endgame strategy. They identify all the pension governance requirements businesses wish to meet as well as introduce or improve practical measures to meet those requirements. The company creates a framework for monitoring and managing pension scheme governance going forward. Businesses looking for governance services for defined benefit pension schemes can check out PTL's website for more information.



When talking further about their defined benefits (DB) pension scheme governance services, a representative for the company stated, "PTL has been providing professional trustee services since 1994, and defined benefit schemes are the mainstay of our work. The schemes we represent, range in size from less than £50 million to over £40 billion, and we work with sponsoring employers from a wide range of industries, across the UK and overseas. Our aim is to secure the members' benefits as soon as possible, and at the least cost to the sponsor."



PTL is one of the most reputable names for providing highly reliable independent pension trustee services. The company has vast industry experience that helps both parties, employers and trustees, to identify their objectives, develop a strategy for achieving them and finally execute that strategy. In addition to DB pension scheme governance services, the organisation also offers contract-based pensions governance, professional independent trustee services and support services.



About PTL

PTL is an award-winning provider of independent trustee and governance services, serving clients across the UK. Their specialist team of professional trustees delivers a pragmatic, personable, and professional service to help customers effectively manage their schemes. PTL holds a strong reputation in the market as demonstrated by the testimonials from its clients and industry awards – all underpinned by an energetic, dynamic and outcome focused team committed to delivering.



