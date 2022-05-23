PTL Offers Group Life Master Trust Governance Services for Employers in a Variety of Domains

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2022 -- PTL, a leading provider of independent trustee services, offers group life master trust governance services that are designed for employers who want a simple and efficient alternative to setting up their life-only trust for administering death-in-service benefits. They govern the master trust scheme for providing insurance to cover the lump sum benefits payable on the death of a member of the scheme. Their services create simplicity and ease of access for SME businesses as it removes time and cost from the smaller employers by providing a ready-made solution.



Appointing PTL as an independent trustee and using their services relieves the burden and responsibility of death-in-service benefit decisions. Their master trust solution helps employers navigate a safe and cost effective path through the death-in-service benefit claims and discretions process. The services provide employers with the peace of mind that difficult death in service benefit decisions are being handled by an experienced, independent professional. Businesses looking to implement a group life master trust solution can go to PTL's website for more information.



When talking about their Group Life Master Trust, a representative for the company stated, "The PTL group life master trust is designed for employers who want a simple and efficient alternative to setting up their own life-only trust for administering death-in-service benefits. PTL will assume the burden of setting up the trust, carrying out a thorough yet sensitive investigation into the personal circumstances of the deceased at their time of death, and determining beneficiaries for death-in-service benefits. This ensures that the life assurance you provide your employees is paid quickly and efficiently."



PTL is one of the most sought-after names for providing highly reliable independent pension trustee services. The company has a vast range of industry experience that helps both parties, employers and trustees to identify their objectives, develop a strategy for achieving them and finally execute that strategy. In addition to appointing group life master trust governance services, the organisation also offers support services, contract-based governance, other trusteeships and clear funds.



PTL is an award-winning provider of independent trustee and governance services, serving clients across the UK. Their specialist team of professional trustees delivers a pragmatic, personable, and professional service to help customers effectively manage their schemes. PTL holds a strong reputation in the market as demonstrated by the testimonials from its clients and industry awards – all underpinned by an energetic, dynamic and outcome focused team committed to delivering.



