London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2022 -- A leading professional trustee and governance service, PTL offers healthcare trustee services as an alternative to private medical insurance. The company helps businesses to design a trust with benefits that are right for your organisation and ensure a smooth and effortless set up or transfer. PTL ensures that business owners, their managers and employees get the health and wellbeing service the organisation deserves. The company creates a tailored healthcare trustee solution that is designed to meet all business requirements.



The PTL team manages the whole process for clients who want to move from private medical insurance to providing employee healthcare benefits via a medical trust. Appointing PTL as a trustee to your healthcare trust can have a plethora of benefits including balancing exposure to cost and risk, achieving cost savings, tailored benefit limits, more flexible claims management, smooth funding with drip-fed contributions, great versatility in care approaches and many more. Businesses looking to appoint a healthcare trustee can go to PTL's website for more information.



Talking further about their healthcare trustee services, a representative for the company stated, "Many employers are turning to healthcare trusts as an alternative to private medical insurance, largely due to the flexibility in scheme design they offer. We aim to work closely with companies and providers of healthcare trusts to deliver a customised trustee service that is efficient, cost effective and will alleviate the governance burden on our clients."



PTL is one of the most renowned providers of independent pension trustee services in the UK. They deliver a solution that directly benefits their clients' business. Their services help business owners to mitigate risk and avoid conflicts with the employees. The organisation has a team of experienced professionals who combine their knowledge and expertise to provide their customers with high quality services. In addition to governance advisory arrangement (GAA), the company also provides professional independent trustee services, support services, other trusteeships, clear funds, and more services.



PTL is an award-winning provider of independent trustee and governance services, serving clients across the UK. Their specialist team of professional trustees delivers a pragmatic, personable, and professional service to help customers effectively manage their schemes. PTL holds a strong reputation in the market as demonstrated by the testimonials from its clients and industry awards – all underpinned by an energetic, dynamic and outcome focused team committed to delivering.



