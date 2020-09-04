London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2020 -- A leading professional trustee and governance services, PTL offers healthcare trustee services designed to alleviate the governance burden on companies. The company manages employee healthcare claims which can get complicated with queries and complaints commonplace. Appointing PTL as an independent trustee to your healthcare trust can help distance your team from tense, difficult and potentially time consuming situations. With a pragmatic, personable and professional approach, the company has a proven experience of healthcare trust governance. By combining their ready-made independent healthcare trustee service with clients' healthcare adviser's consultancy, they can create a tailored solution for healthcare trust that meets clients' requirements. Appointing PTL as a trustee to your healthcare trust can have a plethora of benefits including:



- Balance exposure to cost and risk

- Achieve cost savings

- Tailored benefit limits and exclusions

- More flexible claims management

- Smooth funding with drip fed contributions

- Great versatility in care approaches



PTL is a well-renowned name in the industry for providing highly reliable pension scheme governance services. The company has carved a distinct niche in the industry for offering high quality services at the most competitive prices. The organisation has a team of professionals who combine their knowledge and expertise to provide its clients with top quality services. In addition to healthcare trustee services, the company also offers professional independent trustee services, contract-based pensions governance, DC pension scheme governance services, other trusteeships, and clear funds.



Talking about their healthcare trustee services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Many employers are turning to healthcare trusts as an alternative to private medical insurance, largely due to the flexibility in scheme design they offer. We aim to work closely with companies and providers of healthcare trusts to deliver a customised trustee service that is efficient, cost effective and will alleviate the governance burden on our clients."



PTL is an award-winning provider of independent trustee and governance services, serving clients across the UK. Their specialist team of professional trustees delivers a pragmatic, personable and professional service to help customers effectively manage their schemes. PTL holds a strong reputation in the market as demonstrated by the testimonials from its clients and industry awards – all underpinned by an energetic, dynamic and outcomes focused team committed to delivering.



