PTL Offers Healthcare Trustee Services Providing Alternative to Private Medical Insurance

A leading professional trustee and governance services, PTL offers healthcare trustee services that provide an alternative to private medical insurance. The company helps businesses in managing employee healthcare claims and helps distance HR teams from difficult and potentially time-consuming situations. Their expert independent trustee enables the employer to make cleaner decisions on other employee issues. With a detailed understanding of practical risk management and scheme funding, they strengthen scheme governance and ensure effective communication.



The company creates a tailored healthcare trustee solution that is designed to meet all business requirements. Appointing PTL as a trustee to your healthcare trust can have a plethora of benefits including balance exposure to cost and risk, achieve cost savings, tailored benefit limits, and exclusions, more flexible claims management, smooth funding with drip-fed contributions, great versatility in care approaches and many more. Businesses looking to appoint a healthcare trustee can check out PTL's website for more information.



PTL is one of the most renowned providers of independent pension trustee services in the UK. They deliver a solution that directly benefits clients' businesses. Their services help business owners to mitigate risk and avoid conflicts with the employees. In addition to governance advisory arrangement (GAA), the company also provides professional independent trustee services, support services, other trusteeships, clear funds, and more services. The organisation has a team of experienced professionals who combine their knowledge and expertise to provide their customers with high quality services.



Talking about healthcare trustee services, a representative from the company stated, "Many employers are turning to healthcare trusts as an alternative to private medical insurance, largely due to the flexibility in scheme design they offer. We have proven experience in healthcare trust governance and deliver a flexible and tailored service. We aim to work closely with companies and providers of healthcare trusts to deliver a customised trustee service that is efficient, cost effective and will alleviate the governance burden on our clients."



