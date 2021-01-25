PTL Offers Healthcare Trustee Services to Ensure Trust Members Get Maximum Healthcare Benefits

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- A leading provider of independent governance services, PTL offers healthcare trustee services to ensure trust members receive their entitled healthcare benefits. Providing effective governance and management for healthcare schemes, their team manages the whole process for clients who want to move from private medical insurance to providing employee healthcare benefits via a medical trust. The funds are held in a trust and are managed by trustees, with claims being managed by a company that specializes in healthcare benefits administration. With a pragmatic, personable and professional approach, PTL has a proven experience of healthcare trust governance. Below are some of the core services and offerings that they provide:



- Balance exposure to cost and risk

- Achieve cost savings

- Tailored benefit limits and exclusions

- More flexible claims management

- Smooth funding with drip fed contributions

- Great versatility in care approaches



Being one of the most renowned companies within the industry, PTL has carved a path for offering high quality services at the most competitive prices. The organisation has a team of professionals who combine their knowledge and expertise to provide its clients with top quality services. In addition to healthcare trustee services, the company also offers professional independent trustee services, contract-based pensions governance, DC pension scheme governance services, other trusteeships, and clear funds.



When asked about their healthcare trustee services, a representative from the company stated, "Many employees are turning to healthcare trusts as an alternative to private medical insurance, largely due to the flexibility in scheme design they offer. We aim to work closely with companies and providers of healthcare trusts to deliver a customized trustee service that is efficient, cost effective and will alleviate the governance burden on our clients. The best approach to a matter or solution to a problem is not always the most obvious or established."



About PTL

PTL is an award-winning provider of independent trustee and governance services, serving clients across the UK. Their specialist team of professional trustees delivers a pragmatic, personable and professional service to help customers effectively manage their schemes. PTL holds a strong reputation in the market as demonstrated by the testimonials from its clients and industry awards – all underpinned by an energetic, dynamic and outcome focused team committed to delivering.



For more information, please visit: https://ptluk.com



Contact Details



PTL

47 Castle Street

Reading

Berkshire

RG1 7SR

Email: info@ptluk.com