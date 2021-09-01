London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2021 -- A leading provider of independent governance services, PTL offers sole corporate trustee services to deliver effective decision making in pension scheme governance. The company has extensive experience in sole trusteeship and has been involved in many smooth transitions from traditional trustee boards to the sole trustee model. Replacing the traditional trustee board, the sole trustee they appoint takes responsibility for pension scheme governance and operation, becoming a trusted point of contact for all aspects of the scheme. Their corporate trustees are highly experienced and dedicated professionals who work closely with businesses to support, educate and guide them through the challenging world of pension governance. Appointing PTL as a sole trustee can have a multitude of benefits for businesses including:



- Speed up decision making

- Improve the scheme's governance

- Reduce overall costs

- Reduce adviser time and fees spent on training

- Avoid succession planning issues and conflicts of interest



PTL is one of the most leading names for providing highly reliable independent pension trustee services. The company has vast industry experience that helps both parties, employers and trustees, to identify their objectives and develop a strategy for achieving them. In addition to sole corporate trustee services, the organisation also offers support services, clear funds and contract-based pensions governance, other trusteeships.



Talking about their sole corporate trustee services, a representative from the company stated, "PTL has extensive experience of sole trusteeship and our team has been involved in many smooth transitions from traditional trustee boards to the sole trustee model. The sole trustee model allows for significant flexibility and, for the right scheme, can result in greater flexibility and closer relationships between the employer, trustee and their advisers. We can improve the scheme's governance by appointing a firm that specialises in pension trusteeship to the highest professional standards."



About PTL

PTL is an award-winning provider of independent trustee and governance services, serving clients across the UK. Their specialist team of professional trustees delivers a pragmatic, personable, and professional service to help customers effectively manage their schemes. PTL holds a strong reputation in the market as demonstrated by the testimonials from its clients and industry awards – all underpinned by an energetic, dynamic and outcome focused team committed to delivering.



