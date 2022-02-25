PTL Offers Sole Corporate Trustee Services to Help Improve Relationships Between Employers, Trustee and Advisers

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2022 -- A leading pension trustee service provider in the UK, PTL offers sole corporate trustee services to help improve relationships between employers, trustees and advisers. The company provides a team oriented solution, combining a range of skills and experience to meet the requirements of individual clients in a highly cost effective way. Their methodology is built on the extensive experience gained over many years of sole trusteeship appointments and reflects the highest standards of governance. Their services helps streamline the governance framework and leads to shorter, more focused decision-making processes, which aids the delivery of scheme objectives and significantly improves budget management. Appointing a sole corporate trustee for pension scheme governance can have a plethora of benefits for businesses including:



- Speed up decision making and implementation of decisions



- Improve the scheme's governance by appointing a firm that specialises in pension trusteeship



- Maintains their training and development to the highest professional standards



- Reduce overall costs by reducing adviser time and fees spent on training the trustee board and by scoping the advice required more tightly



- Avoid issues relating to succession planning and conflicts of interest



PTL is one of the leading names for providing highly reliable independent pension trustee services. The company has vast industry experience that helps both parties, employers and trustees, to identify their objectives and develop a strategy for achieving them. In addition to sole corporate trustee services, the organisation also offers support services, clear funds and contract-based pensions governance, other trusteeships.



Talking about their sole corporate trustee services, a representative from the company stated, "Running a pension scheme has become a very complex and demanding job, for both trustees and employers. In response, an increasing number of employers are turning to the sole trustee model. The sole trustee model allows for significant flexibility and, for the right scheme, can result in greater flexibility and closer relationships between the employer, trustee and their advisers. This in turn can deliver greater efficiency and more effective decision making."



About PTL

PTL is an award-winning provider of independent trustee and governance services, serving clients across the UK. Their specialist team of professional trustees delivers a pragmatic, personable, and professional service to help customers effectively manage their schemes. PTL holds a strong reputation in the market as demonstrated by the testimonials from its clients and industry awards – all underpinned by an energetic, dynamic and outcome focused team committed to delivering.



For more information, please visit: https://ptluk.com



