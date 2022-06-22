PTL Offers Trustee Secretarial Services Ensuring a Proper Record of Decisions and Meeting Minutes

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2022 -- PTL, a leading provider of independent pension trustee services, also provides trustee secretarial services to guarantee that decisions and meeting minutes are properly recorded. Pension scheme trustees are turning to experienced scheme secretaries to help them run their schemes more efficiently and to provide a compliant governance structure. Their services allow scheme trustees to focus their time on making key strategic decisions, in the knowledge their scheme secretary will oversee all aspects of pension scheme governance on their behalf.



The scheme secretaries make sure everything is in place by helping to meet the scheme's key milestones. The secretary service can see issues and regulatory duties that trustees may miss, especially if their day-to-day work lies outside pensions. Their qualified experts understand pension schemes and all its associated legal and regulatory compliance requirements to ensure smooth governance of pension schemes. Businesses looking to appoint a pension scheme secretary can go to PTL's website for more information.



A representative for the company stated, "PTL can provide efficient and cost-effective trustee secretarial services, ensuring that your pension scheme governance complies with legislation and best practice. Our trustee secretarial service spans core functions – relating to trustee and employer meetings and can extend to broader scheme management and governance work. Our team is skilled at ensuring that meetings are fully prepared for and run smoothly, action points are efficiently completed and scheme calendars adhered to."



PTL is one of the leading names in reliable independent pension trustee services. The company has vast industry experience that helps both parties, employers and trustees to identify their objectives, develop a strategy for achieving them and finally execute that strategy. In addition to appointing trustee secretary for pension scheme, the organisation also offers support services, contract-based pensions governance, other trusteeships and clear funds.



About PTL

PTL is an award-winning provider of independent trustee and governance services, serving clients across the UK. Their specialist team of professional trustees delivers a pragmatic, personable, and professional service to help customers effectively manage their schemes. PTL holds a strong reputation in the market as demonstrated by the testimonials from its clients and industry awards – all underpinned by an energetic, dynamic and outcome focused team committed to delivering.



