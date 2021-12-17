PTL Offers Trustee Secretarial Services to Ensure Action on All Governance Meeting Points

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2021 -- A leading professional trustee and governance services provider, PTL offers trustee secretarial services to help ensure action is taken on all points discussed during pension scheme governance meetings. They tailor services to the needs of each pension scheme, delivering value by helping pension trustees develop best practice governance. Their skilled pensions secretaries work alongside the trustee board of companies and ensure the scheme is efficiently and professionally run. The secretary will oversee and manage daily activities, as well as provide the necessary advice to maintain its effective governance.



The secretaries they provide enable trustees to focus and deliver the scheme objectives by ensuring meetings are focused on the preparation of agendas, a compilation of meeting papers, and a briefing of advisers. The secretary they provide enables trustees to use their valuable time to concentrate on important strategic issues, whilst feeling confident their pension scheme is well managed. Businesses looking to appoint a trustee secretarial services can check out PTL's website for more information.



PTL is one of the leading names for providing highly reliable independent pension trustee services. The company's services are designed to help business owners to mitigate risk and avoid conflicts with their employees. The company has vast industry experience that helps both parties, employers, and trustees to identify their objectives, develop a strategy for achieving them, and finally execute that strategy. In addition to trustee secretarial services, the company also offers professional independent trustee services, contract-based pensions governance, other trusteeships, and clear funds.



Talking about their trustee secretarial services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "PTL can provide efficient and cost-effective trustee secretarial services, ensuring that your pension scheme governance complies with legislation and best practice. Our trustee secretarial service spans core functions – relating to trustee and employer meetings – and can extend to broader scheme management and governance work. Our team is skilled at ensuring that meetings are fully prepared for and run smoothly, action points are efficiently completed and scheme calendars adhered to."



PTL is an award-winning provider of independent trustee and governance services, serving clients across the UK. Their specialist team of professional trustees delivers a pragmatic, personable, and professional service to help customers effectively manage their schemes. PTL holds a strong reputation in the market as demonstrated by the testimonials from its clients and industry awards – all underpinned by an energetic, dynamic and outcome focused team committed to delivering.



