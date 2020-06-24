PTL Offers Trustee Secretarial Services to Ensure Clients' Pension Scheme Complies with Legislation

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- A leading professional trustee and governance services provider, PTL offers trustee secretarial services to ensure clients' pension scheme governance complies with legislation and best practices. The company has extensive experience in sole trusteeship and has been involved in many smooth transitions from traditional trustee boards to the sole trustee model. Replacing the traditional trustee board, the sole trustee they appoint takes responsibility for pension scheme governance and operation and becoming a trusted point of contact for all aspects of the scheme. Their sole trustee ensures that the pension scheme is being properly governed, allowing business owners to focus on running their business without conflicts of interest and strategic issues. Appointing PTL as your sole trustee can have a multitude of benefits including:



- Speed up decision making

- Improve the scheme's governance

- Reduce overall costs

- Reduce adviser time and fees spent on training

- Avoid succession planning issues and conflicts of interest



PTL is a leading name for providing highly reliable independent pension trustee services. The company's services are designed to help business owners to mitigate risk and avoid conflicts with their employees. The company has vast industry experience that helps both parties, employers and trustees to identify their objectives, develop a strategy for achieving them and finally to execute that strategy. In addition to trustee secretarial services, the company also offers professional independent trustee services, contract-based pensions governance, other trusteeships, and clear funds.



Talking about their trustee secretarial services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Our trustee secretarial service spans core functions – relating to trustee and employer meetings – and can extend to broader scheme management and governance work. Our team is skilled at ensuring that meetings are fully prepared for and run smoothly, action points are efficiently completed and scheme calendars adhered to. PTL can provide efficient and cost-effective trustee secretarial services, ensuring that your pension scheme governance complies with legislation and best practice."



PTL is an award-winning provider of independent trustee and governance services, serving clients across the UK. Their specialist team of professional trustees delivers a pragmatic, personable and professional service to help customers effectively manage their schemes. PTL holds a strong reputation in the market as demonstrated by the testimonials from its clients and industry awards – all underpinned by an energetic, dynamic and outcomes focused team committed to delivering.



