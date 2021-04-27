PTL Offers Trustee Secretarial Services to Ensure Meeting Schedules Are Efficiently Arranged and Communicated

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- A leading professional trustee and governance services provider, PTL offers pension scheme trustee secretarial services to ensure meeting schedules are efficiently arranged and communicated. Their experienced and friendly team specialises in providing trustee secretarial services supporting trustee boards in the UK to achieve efficient and proactive management. The company's appointed personnel can take responsibility for as much of the business' trustee secretarial needs as required, taking on the complete role or working with their existing secretary or pensions manager. The trustee secretary they appoint can ensure that businesses' pension scheme governance complies with legislation and best practice. Their services can have a plethora of benefits including:



- Examining pension scheme governance to ensure compliance and up-to-date standards of best practice.



- Attending trustee meetings to take minutes and advise on secretarial matters.



- Ensuring agendas are produced in good time and action points are diligently followed up.



- Accurate minutes are produced and decisions recorded.



- Act as a single point of contact for efficient liaison between stakeholders.



The company's consultants combine first class pension scheme knowledge with a proactive and friendly solutions-based approach to ensure businesses never have to worry about the running of their scheme. Businesses looking to appoint a trustee secretary for their pension scheme can check out PTL's website for more information.



PTL is the leading name in the UK for providing highly reliable independent pension trustee services. The company's pension scheme governance services are designed to help business owners to mitigate risk and avoid conflicts with their employees. They have vast industry experience that helps both parties, employers and trustees to identify their objectives, develop a strategy for achieving them and finally to execute that strategy. In addition to trustee secretarial services, the company also offers professional independent trustee services, contract-based pension governance, other trusteeships, and clear funds.



Talking about their trustee secretarial services, a representative from the company stated, "PTL can provide efficient and cost-effective trustee secretarial services, ensuring that your pension scheme governance complies with legislation and best practice. Our trustee secretarial service spans core functions – relating to trustee and employer meetings – and can extend to broader scheme management and governance work. Our team is skilled at ensuring that meetings are fully prepared for and run smoothly, action points are efficiently completed and scheme calendars adhered to."



PTL is an award-winning provider of independent trustee and governance services, serving clients across the UK. Their specialist team of professional trustees delivers a pragmatic, personable and professional service to help customers effectively manage their schemes. PTL holds a strong reputation in the market as demonstrated by the testimonials from its clients and industry awards – all underpinned by an energetic, dynamic and outcome focused team committed to delivering.



For more information, please visit: https://ptluk.com



