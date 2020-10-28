London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- A leading professional trustee and governance services provider, PTL offers trustee secretarial services to ensure pension scheme governance and arrange meeting schedules. The company takes responsibility for as much of your trustee secretarial needs as you require, taking on the complete role or assisting your existing secretary or pensions manager. Their team is skilled at ensuring that pension scheme governance meetings are fully prepared for and run smoothly, action points are efficiently completed and scheme calendars are adhered to. Their unique position in the market allows them to have an excellent working relationship with all parties. Their team provides a depth of expertise as well as supporting succession planning and business continuity. Appointing PTL as the trustee secretary for a pension scheme governance board can ease up a plethora of tasks including:



- Arrange meetings, prepare and issue supporting packs, and produce of draft minutes



- Maintain and update the risk register, and prepare the annual budget and timetable



- Oversee the production of the annual report and accounts, and regular maintenance of trustee online repository



- Act as a single point of contact for efficient liaison between stakeholders.



PTL is a leading name for providing highly reliable independent pension trustee services. The company's services are designed to help business owners to mitigate risk and avoid conflicts with their employees. The company has vast industry experience that helps both parties, employers and trustees to identify their objectives, develop a strategy for achieving them and finally to execute that strategy. In addition to trustee secretarial services, the company also offers professional independent trustee services, contract-based pensions governance, other trusteeships, and clear funds.



Talking about their trustee secretarial services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "PTL can provide efficient and cost-effective trustee secretarial services, ensuring that your pension scheme governance complies with legislation and best practice. Our trustee secretarial service spans core functions and can extend to broader scheme management and governance work. Our team is skilled at ensuring that meetings are fully prepared for and run smoothly, action points are efficiently completed and scheme calendars adhered to."



PTL is an award-winning provider of independent trustee and governance services, serving clients across the UK. Their specialist team of professional trustees delivers a pragmatic, personable and professional service to help customers effectively manage their schemes. PTL holds a strong reputation in the market as demonstrated by the testimonials from its clients and industry awards – all underpinned by an energetic, dynamic and outcomes focused team committed to delivering.



