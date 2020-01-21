PTL Offers Trustee Secretarial Services to Ensure Pension Scheme Governance Complies with Legislation

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- A leading professional trustee and governance services provider, PTL offers trustee secretarial services to ensure clients' pension scheme governance is compliant with legislation. Through their services, the company ensures that clients' pension scheme governance meets defined industry standards and practices. Their team of experts are skilled at making sure that trustee and employer meetings are fully prepared for and run smoothly. They also ensure that action points are diligently followed up and scheme calendars are adhered to. Appointing PTL as trustee secretary can have a plethora of benefits including:



-Governance is compliant and meets up-to-date standards of best practice

-Meeting schedules are efficiently arranged and communicated

-Agendas are produced in good time and action points diligently followed up

-Accurate minutes are produced, and decisions recorded

-A single point of contact for efficient liaison between stakeholders



PTL is the leading name in the UK for providing highly reliable independent pension trustee services. The company's pension scheme governance services are designed to help business owners to mitigate risk and avoid conflicts with their employees. They have vast industry experience that help both parties, employers and trustees to identify their objectives, develop a strategy for achieving them and finally to execute that strategy. In addition to trustee secretarial services, the company also offers professional independent trustee services, contract-based pension governance, other trusteeships, and clear funds.



Talking about the trustee secretarial services, a representative from the company stated, "PTL can provide efficient and cost-effective trustee secretarial services, ensuring that your pension scheme governance complies with legislation and best practice. Our trustee secretarial service spans core functions – relating to trustee and employer meetings – and can extend to broader scheme management and governance work. Our team is skilled at ensuring that meetings are fully prepared for and run smoothly, action points are efficiently completed."



About PTL

PTL is an award-winning provider of independent trustee and governance services, serving clients across the UK. Their specialist team of professional trustees deliver a pragmatic, personable and professional service to help customers effectively manage their schemes. PTL holds a strong reputation in the market as demonstrated by the testimonials from its clients and industry awards – all underpinned by an energetic, dynamic and outcomes focused team committed to delivering.



For more information, please visit: https://ptluk.com



Contact Details

PTL

47 Castle Street

Reading

Berkshire

RG1 7SR

Email: info@ptluk.com