PTL Provides Governance Services for Defined Contribution (DC) Pension Schemes to Ensure Appropriate Investment Strategies for Members

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2022 -- Defined contribution schemes are pension schemes where contributions from you and your employer are both invested in the pension scheme. PTL are a well-renowned provider of independent governance services that offers defined contribution (DC) pension scheme governance services to ensure appropriate investment strategies for members. They can guide businesses and members through the litigation and analyse investment options to ensure the scheme is fair and represents good value.



Their unbiased approach balances the requirements of trustees, employers and scheme members to help keep objectives on track, ensure the scheme is appropriately managed and provide the best outcome for members. They ensure the scheme is efficiently run and in line with best practices as it requires attention to detail which can be complex. The company provides administration services specifically to facilitate the smooth running of your defined contribution pension scheme.



Their expert team of DC specialists works with scheme members to understand the needs of your organisation, before delivering tailored, integrated solutions that will help you support all your stakeholders. Their services are critical to ensuring that you're getting the best value from your pension and delivering great retirement outcomes for your employees. Businesses and pension scheme members looking to implement DC pension scheme governance services can go to PTL's website for more information.



A representative for the company stated, "PTL is a leader in defined contribution pensions governance. We recognised early on that DC governance requires a distinctive skill set and approach, and have invested significant time and resources into developing the knowledge and competencies required to deliver good outcomes for scheme members and employers alike. PTL has an unparalleled track record in DC governance: we work with employers across the UK on their single-employer DC trusts, and with the providers of major DC master trusts."



PTL is one of the most reputable names for providing highly reliable trustee secretarial services. The company has vast industry experience that helps both parties, employers and trustees to identify their objectives, develop a strategy for achieving them and finally execute that strategy. In addition to DC pension scheme governance, the organisation also offers support services, contract-based pensions governance, other trusteeships and Clear Funds.



About PTL

PTL is an award-winning provider of independent trustee and governance services, serving clients across the UK. Their specialist team of professional trustees delivers a pragmatic, personable, and professional service to help customers effectively manage their schemes. PTL holds a strong reputation in the market as demonstrated by the testimonials from its clients and industry awards – all underpinned by an energetic, dynamic and outcome focused team committed to delivering.



For more information, please visit: https://ptluk.com



Social Media Profiles



Twitter – https://twitter.com/ptltrustees

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/ptlgovernance/



Contact Details



107 Cheapside

London

EC2V 6DN

Phone: 03033 660110

Email: info@ptluk.com