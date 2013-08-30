PTNet Launches Personal Trainer Directory to Promote Trainers in the UK and US

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Personal trainers were once thought of as a luxury, but these days more and more people are qualifying and more and more people are willing to pay for expert guidance in their quest to ultimate fitness. As a result of this increase in both supply and demand, PTNet launched their services in order to provide a bridge between clients and trainers, helping PT’s represent themselves online easily and quickly. Now, they have launched a directory of personal trainers that promises significant advantages for subscribers.



PTNet has long provided web development packages as well as online marketing and promotions solutions for personal trainers, and recently expanded their range of available options for design, customising and content creation for Personal Trainer websites. This has made their services more popular than ever as a spokesperson explained:



“We now offer website design which has been very, very popular with PT’s. The websites allow personal trainers to develop a brand which is vital if they want to grow their earnings. We’ve deliberately priced the website designs very low even though the design quality is high so all personal trainers can take advantage of the offer.”



PTNet has a large network of PT users who come to the site due to their high quality editorial content on all matters pertaining to health and fitness. With this loyal audience eager to find the right personal trainer, PTNet have launched their online Personal Trainer Directory for PTs active in the United States and United Kingdom- their two largest existing markets.



A spokesperson for PTNet explained, “The directory is a powerful tool for personal trainers for several reasons. For one, it of course allows our large userbase of fitness enthusiasts to find and connect with the right personal trainer for them, generating more work for PTs. It also provides a source of legitimacy for personal trainers who register with us which is reflected in Google rankings due to their back-linking algorithms. Moreover, it helps them keep an eye on the competition and ensure they are offering unique and competitive services.”



About PTNet

PTNet is the number one online resource for personal trainers, fitness professionals and fitness fanatics. They provide online web development and marketing services for PTs that are already established in the industry, and act as an intermediary for people that are considering a career as a PT, offering connections to suitable qualifications providers. They also write about lifestyle, training and general fitness advice on their blog. For more information, please visit: http://theptnet.com/