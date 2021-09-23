Loughborough, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2021 -- A leading company that specialises in advanced professional training, PTP offers comprehensive customer care training to help businesses enhance customer experience. Their training programs are designed to help business professionals, especially customer service executives, to develop better people management skills that assist them in managing tough customers effectively. Useful for every industry and sector, their courses cover a wide range of topics that give executives the upper hand in dealing with customers and addressing their concerns, leading to improved customer satisfaction.



Along with their dedicated team of highly professional trainers, they provide interactive and practical training sessions that enable participants to improve self-discipline and confidence and have an overall growth in personal development. Their courses are dynamic and ever evolving to include the latest market trends, keeping participants prepared for different kinds of challenges. The training courses include advanced modules specially designed for the public sector, leisure, tourism, and hospitality industries, and are implemented in unique ways to ensure that the requirement of each participant is met.



PTP is a renowned provider of telephone customer service skills, leadership development training programs, people, management skills training, sales course training and many other courses. They offer courses and training to newly recruited as well as experienced executives in businesses across the UK. Over the years, they have become a well-known centre for training and excellence due to their professional management and quality services, helping clients and businesses improve interaction with customers.



Talking further about their customer care training, a representative of the company stated, "This practical and interactive customer care course provides an overview of the personal and professional skills for staff that are often the first point of contact for customers. Throughout the course delegates will have the opportunity to discuss customer handling skills, enabling a confident return to the workplace."



