PTP Offers Customer Care Training Courses Designed to Teach Advanced Customer Service Skills

PTP is a reputable firm offering leadership training courses in the UK that offers customer care training courses that are designed to teach advanced customer service skills. The training courses help businesses train their customer care representatives who are unable to deal with difficult customers. The courses are tailored according to the needs and budget of the customers. The company offers the training courses in 7 major locations across the UK including London, Birmingham, Leicester, Bristol, Leeds, Manchester and Edinburgh.



The company offers a plethora of customer care training courses including Call Centre - Achieving Best Practice, Customer Care, Customer Care - Incoming and Outgoing Calls, Customer Excellence for Finance Staff, Advanced Customer Service for the Public Sector and various others. To ensure maximum knowledge retention, the training courses are offered in an innovative and interactive manner. Businesses looking to arrange these training courses for their employees can fill a simple questionnaire on PTP's website.



PTP is one of the most well-known companies in the UK providing a variety of management training programmes. Due to their top-notch quality services and competitive pricing structure, the organisation has gained a massive customer base across the UK. In addition to customer care training courses, the company also offers other training courses including finance and planning training, management training, sales training, and various others.



Talking about their customer care training, a representative from the company stated, "The focus of these courses is to improve and refresh the skills of those who receive incoming calls from customers and suppliers. These courses also advise on how to deal with upset/angry callers. It is very practical and when availed on-site, involves the delegates receiving live calls and getting instant feedback from the trainer."



About PTP

PTP provides hundreds of half-day, one-day and two-day courses in management training, sales training, customer care training, project management training and personal development training. PTP has been exhibiting at the CIPD Exhibition for over 10 years and the latest was a tremendous success. A record for inquiries into management training and sales courses and number of visitors to our stand.



