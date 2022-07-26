PTP Offers Customer Care Training Courses Helping Business Owners Increase Repeat Business

Wymeswold, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2022 -- PTP, a leading provider of personal and professional training courses, offers customer care training courses to help business owners increase repeat business. The course empowers your employees with professional customer care skills to deliver excellent service to your customers. The course can also help delegates practice communication skills to help them interact and communicate with all customer types. Their courses follow some of the most efficient models for effective dealing with customers.



The courses are designed to instil an ethos of 'looking after the needs of the customer' whilst maintaining the objectives and core values of the organisation. The company provides a plethora of training courses including call centre - achieving best practices, customer care- incoming and outgoing calls, customer excellence for finance staff, customer satisfaction as a selling tool and many more. Businesses looking for customer care training courses for their staff can go to PTP's website for more information.



Talking about their customer care training courses, a representative for the company stated, "Our customer care training courses take place in our 7 major venues: London, Birmingham, Leicester, Bristol, Leeds, Manchester and Edinburgh. Additionally, we run customer care training courses in over 50 other UK locations including Aberdeen, Newcastle, Oxford and Exeter. We also deliver these courses in-house or on a 1-2-1 basis."



PTP is one of the most renowned providers of various training courses in the UK. The company offers courses and training to newly recruited as well as experienced executives in businesses across the UK. Over the years, they have become a well-known centre for training and excellence due to their professional management and quality services, helping clients and businesses improve their interaction with customers. In addition to customer care training, the company also offers other training courses including finance and planning training, management training, personal development training, and sales training.



About PTP

PTP provides hundreds of half-day, one-day and two-day courses in management training, sales training, customer care training, project management training and personal development training. PTP has been exhibiting at the CIPD Exhibition for over 10 years and the latest was a tremendous success. A record for inquiries into management training and sales courses and the number of visitors to our stand.



For more information, please visit: http://www.ptp.co.uk



