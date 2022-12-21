PTP Offers Customer Care Training Courses to Help Businesses Improve Customer Satisfaction

Wymeswold, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2022 -- PTP, a leading provider of personal and professional training courses, offers customer care training courses to help businesses improve customer satisfaction. The courses provide participants with the skills and knowledge necessary to provide excellent customer service. Their courses are designed to empower delegates to increase repeat business, improve client interaction and increase satisfaction by gaining the skills and techniques to deliver excellent customer service to clients. Supporting consistency and high standards, their courses can be used stand-alone or as part of your overall people development programmes.



Suitable for customer-facing employees, team leaders, and managers, their courses can help develop, refresh, and improve your team's customer service skills and help build a consistent culture of service across your organisation. The company provides a plethora of customer care training courses, including call centre - achieving best practice, customer care - incoming and outgoing calls, customer excellence for finance staff, customer satisfaction as a selling tool, dealing with difficult people, and many more. Businesses looking for customer care training courses can visit PTP's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Our customer care training courses take place in our 7 major venues: London, Birmingham, Leicester, Bristol, Leeds, Manchester and Edinburgh. Additionally, we run customer care training courses in over 50 other UK locations, including Aberdeen, Newcastle, Oxford and Exeter, to mention just a few. We also deliver these courses in-house or on a 1-2-1 basis. You can find a selection of Customer Care Training courses, including Excellent Customer Care - Incoming Calls, Outstanding Customer Service Skills and more."



PTP is one of the most renowned providers of various training courses in the UK. The company offers courses and training to newly recruited and experienced executives in businesses across the UK. Over the years, the company has become a well-known centre for training and excellence due to its professional management, quality services, and helping clients and businesses improve their interaction with customers. In addition to customer care training, the company also offers other training courses, including finance and planning, management, personal development, and many more.



About PTP

PTP provides hundreds of half-day, one-day and two-day courses in management, sales, customer care, project management, and personal development. PTP has been exhibiting at the CIPD Exhibition for over ten years, and the latest was a tremendous success. A record for inquiries into management training and sales courses and the number of visitors to their stand.



For more information, please visit: https://www.ptp.co.uk/



