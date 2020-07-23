Wymeswold, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2020 -- A reputable firm offering leadership training courses in the UK, PTP offers customer care training courses to help representatives deal with difficult customers. Their training courses are designed to help businesses train their customer care representatives who are unable to deal with difficult customers. The courses are tailored according to the needs and budget of the customers. The training courses are provided by a team of professionals who have many years of experience under their belt. To ensure maximum knowledge retention, the training courses are offered in an inspirational and interactive manner.



The training courses also help create apt customer focus within the clients' team. The company offers a multitude of customer care courses including advanced customer service for the public sector, call centre - achieving best practice, customer care, customer care - incoming and outgoing calls, customer excellence for finance staff and many more. The company provides training courses to its clients in 4 formats including in house training, public course, u-choose and 1-2-1 training. If you're looking to avail these training courses for your employees, you can check out PTP's website.



PTP is one of the most well-known companies in the UK providing a variety of management training programmes. With their top-notch quality services and competitive pricing structure, the company has gained a massive customer base all across the UK. The organisation caters its programmes to a wide range of public sectors, charities and not-for profit organisations. In addition to customer care training, the company also offers other training courses including finance and planning training, management training and many more courses.



Talking further about their customer care training courses, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Our customer care training courses take place in our 7 major venues: London, Birmingham, Leicester, Bristol, Leeds, Manchester and Edinburgh. Additionally, we run customer care training courses in over 50 other UK locations including Aberdeen, Newcastle, Oxford and Exeter to mention just a few."



About PTP

PTP provides hundreds of half-day, one-day and two-day courses in management training, sales training, customer care training, project management training and personal development training. PTP has been exhibiting at the CIPD Exhibition for over 10 years and the latest was a tremendous success. A record for inquiries into management training and sales courses and the number of visitors to our stand.



For more information, please visit: http://www.ptp.co.uk



Contact Details:

PTP House,

102 Brook Street Wymeswold,

UK, LE12 6TU

Email: info@ptp.co.uk

Phone: 01509 889632