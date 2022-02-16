Loughborough, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2022 -- A leading provider of personal and professional training courses, PTP offers customer care training to help businesses deal with difficult customers. The courses empower delegates to increase repeat business, improve client interaction and increase satisfaction levels by gaining the skills and techniques for delivering excellent customer service to your clients. The powerful courses will help teams gain innovative techniques to deliver excellent service and also learn how to communicate with customers by gaining professional etiquette skills.



Their courses help employees discover how to handle complaints from their customers by learning proven techniques. The training courses they provide equip learners with skills and behaviours that ensure high quality customer experiences at every point of contact with the business. The company offers a plethora of training courses including call centre - achieving best practice, customer care - incoming and outgoing calls, customer excellence for finance staff, and many more. Businesses looking for customer care training courses for their employees can check out PTP's website for more information.



Talking about their customer care training, one of the representatives from the company stated, "The main focus of the courses is to improve and refresh the skills of those who receive incoming calls from customers and suppliers. This course also advises on how to deal with upset/angry callers. It is very practical and when availed on-site, involves the delegates receiving live calls and getting instant feedback from the trainer. This inspirational and interactive course gives you the skills, tips, and knowledge to ensure that you genuinely know what your customer wants & needs."



PTP is one of the most renowned providers of various training courses in the UK. The company offers courses and training to newly recruited as well as experienced executives in businesses across the UK. Over the years, they have become a well-known centre for training and excellence due to their professional management and quality services, helping clients and businesses improve interaction with customers. In addition to customer care training, the company also offers other training courses including finance and planning training, management training, personal development training, and sales training.



PTP provides 100's 1/2, 1 & 2-day courses in management training, sales training, customer care training, project management training and personal development training. PTP has been exhibiting at the CIPD Exhibition for over 10 years and the latest was a tremendous success. A record for inquiries into management training and sales courses and the number of visitors to our stand.



