PTP Offers Finance and Planning Training Courses at 7 Training Venues in the UK

Wymeswold, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2022 -- PTP, a leading company specialising in providing professional training courses, offers finance and planning training courses at seven training venues in the UK, including Birmingham, Leeds, Bristol, London, Edinburgh, Nottingham, and Manchester. The finance and planning training courses are designed to help the businesses' employees understand the financial planning process and the financial risks for the company. The courses also teach employees a variety of ways of maximising profit and how current business philosophy adds non-financial goals to this target to achieve a more fulfilling business environment.



The company offers a wide variety of training courses including Budgeting, Reporting and Decision Making for Non-Financial Managers, Business Friendly Finance, Credit Control, Finance – Jargon Demystified - 2 Hour Virtual Training Masterclass, Advanced Credit Control, Finance for Marketing and Sales People, Finance For Non-Finance Managers and many more. The courses help employees learn methods that can be applied to gain a competitive edge in terms of identifying cost patterns, uncovering savings, and maintaining cash flow. Businesses looking for practical finance and planning training courses can check out PTP's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "PTP's finance and planning courses are designed specifically for the client and are very interactive and practical. As with the training company, our courses are never run as seminars and the average group sizes are kept to 10 or less. However, tailor-made courses for individual companies can be managed for larger groups, depending on the type of training required. All the training is focused on action planning for delegates to ensure an immediate impact on return to the workplace."



Established 31 years ago, PTP is one of the most renowned names in the industry, and they have amassed a strong customer base throughout the UK. The company provides training on an in-house or open basis in various training venues across the UK. The organisation has a dedicated team of professional trainers and experts that formulate modules in easy-to-understand and engaging ways.



PTP provides hundreds of half-day, one-day and two-day courses in management, sales, customer care, project management, and personal development. PTP has been exhibiting at the CIPD Exhibition for over 10 years, and the latest was a tremendous success. A record for inquiries into management training and sales courses and the number of visitors to our stand.



