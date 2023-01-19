PTP Offers Finance and Planning Training Courses to Help Participants Learn Business Friendly Finance

Wymeswold, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2023 -- PTP, a leading specialist in professional training courses, offers finance and planning training courses to help participants learn business-friendly finance. They conduct their courses in an average group size of 10 or fewer, and large seminars are avoided to deliver an easy-to-understand training session. They have a highly skilled team of professionals who combine their talents with their expertise to deliver training of various types to training delegates. They provide training courses in multiple locations across the UK, including London, Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Nottingham, and Bristol.



They offer various training options for participants, including In-house training, Public courses, U-Choose, and 1-2-1 training. The company provides a plethora of training courses, including Budgeting, Reporting, and Decision Making for Non-Financial Managers, Credit Control, Finance – Jargon Demystified, Finance for Marketing and Sales People, Finance for Non-Finance Managers, Interpreting Financial Statements, Investor and Entrepreneur Skills, and many more. Businesses looking for finance and planning training courses for their employees can check PTP's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "PTP's finance and planning courses are designed specifically for the client and are very interactive and practical. As with the training company, our courses are never run as seminars, and the average group sizes are kept to 10 or less. However, tailor-made courses for individual companies can be managed for larger groups, depending on the type of training required. All the training is focused on action planning for delegates to ensure an immediate impact on return to the workplace."



PTP is one of the most well-known companies in the UK for providing training courses to various organisations. Their courses are designed to help companies to get the most out of their investment without increasing their overheads. The company have a dedicated team of professional trainers and experts that formulate modules in easy-to-understand and engaging ways. In addition to finance and planning courses, the organisation also offers other courses, including management training, personal development training, customer care training and much more.



