PTP Offers Intensive Customer Care Training Courses to Help Businesses Deal with Tough Customers

A leading provider of one-of-a-kind personal and professional training courses, PTP offers intensive and interactive customer care training courses to help businesses deal with their tough customers. Their training courses have been designed in a manner to help businesses train their customers to deal with angry customers, handling unreasonable clients & price objections, and more. As per the requirements and budget of the customers, the courses are customised. The organisation has a team of experts who combine their knowledge and expertise to provide their customers with high quality training courses.



Their customer care training course includes advanced customer service for the tourism, advanced customer service for the public sector, leisure and hospitality industry, call centre-achieving best practices, and many more. In addition to customer care training courses, they also offer management training, finance and planning training, sales training, personal development training, and many more. Those businesses looking to arrange training courses for their employees can fill a simple questionnaire available on PTP's website.



Talking about their customer care training program, one of the representatives from the company stated," The main focus of this course is to enhance and upgrade the skills of those who get incoming calls from customers and suppliers. This course also advises on how to deal with upset or angry callers. It is very practical and when availed on-site, involves the delegates receiving live calls and getting instant feedback from the trainer. This inspirational and interactive course gives you the skills, tips, and knowledge to ensure that you genuinely know what your customer wants & needs and how to deliver it so that they become your best ambassadors."



PTP has become an epitome of excellence over the years and has amassed a strong customer base all across the UK. PTP offers hands-on training specialising in providing advanced management, intermediate and introductory management training courses and sales training courses to newly recruited and experienced PTP executives. The organisation also caters its programmes to a wide range of public sector, charities and not-for-profit organisations. PTP all courses face to face in small groups ensuring every person's requirements are met.



About PTP

PTP provides hundreds of half-day, one-day and two-day courses in management training, sales training, customer care training, project management training and personal development training. PTP has been exhibiting at the CIPD Exhibition for over 10 years and the latest was a tremendous success. A record for inquiries into management training and sales courses and the number of visitors to our stand.



For more information, please visit: https://www.ptp.co.uk/



