Wymeswold, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- A reputable training program provider, PTP offers management training courses at many fixed venues as well as in-house. The training programs are designed to be practical, fun, and keep your employees engaged throughout the event. Their training courses are particularly suitable for people looking to gain a range of new management skills and for those hoping to explore and understand different management styles. The training courses cater to all levels of managerial positions and focus on equipping delegates with the tools, techniques, and strategies that can make a difference back at work.



They offer training courses in a variety of locations across the UK including Birmingham, Leeds, Edinburgh, Bristol, London, Nottingham, and Manchester. The company offers a plethora of management training courses including appraising performance effectively, building excellent working relationships, building personal & professional confidence, advanced facilitation skills, advanced listening skills, advanced negotiation skills, and many more. If you're looking to get these management training courses, you can contact the team at PTP for more information.



PTP is one of the most well-known names providing leadership training courses to companies across the UK. The company has carved a distinct niche in the industry for offering insightful training courses to a wide range of industries. All of their training courses are provided by experienced professionals with years of experience who combine their knowledge and expertise to ensure maximum transfer of knowledge. In addition to management training courses, the company also offers other training courses, including finance and planning, personal development, and more.



Talking further about their management training courses, a representative from the company stated, "PTP's UK management training courses are designed specifically for the client and are very interactive and practical. Our courses run with a maximum of 10 delegates but the average class size is just 4 or 5 delegates. Our tailor-made courses for individual companies can be managed for larger groups, depending on the type of training required. We offer all of the courses in numerous options to suit you, we deliver them at many fixed venues and times as well as in-house."



About PTP

PTP provides hundreds of half-day, one-day and two-day courses in management training, sales training, customer care training, project management training and personal development training. PTP has been exhibiting at the CIPD Exhibition for over 10 years and the latest was a tremendous success. A record for inquiries into management training and sales courses and the number of visitors to our stand.



For more information, please visit: http://www.ptp.co.uk



Contact Details:



PTP House,

102 Brook Street Wymeswold,

UK, LE12 6TU

Email: info@ptp.co.uk

Phone: 01509 889632