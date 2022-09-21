PTP Offers Management Training Courses to Help Managers Sharpen Their Skills

Wymeswold, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2022 -- PTP, a leading company specialising in providing advanced professional training, offers management training courses to help both existing and new managers sharpen their managerial skills. The courses focus on developing your leadership skills and teaching you about managing time, finances, staff and business more efficiently. The courses cover topics such as communication, team building, motivation, conflict management and time management. Targeted at employees in all types of businesses, the courses are designed to help employees learn how to manage their teams effectively.



They offer highly productive, focused, and cost-effective solutions, emphasising the practical aspect of the learning experience. The company provides a plethora of management training courses, including appraising performance effectively, becoming a high-performing manager, building excellent working relationships, building personal & professional confidence, coaching and mentoring, advanced facilitation skills, advanced listening skills, and many more. Businesses looking for employee management training courses can check PTP's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "PTP's UK management training courses are designed specifically for the client and are very interactive and practical. Our courses run with a maximum of 10 delegates, but the average class size is just 4 or 5 delegates. However, tailor-made courses for individual companies can be managed for larger groups, depending on the type of training required. Every PTP course runs as a public course in 7 UK cities: London, Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Nottingham and Bristol."



PTP is one of the UK's most sought-after training and skills providers. They have created a large customer base due to their top-quality services at competitive prices. They have a dedicated team of professional trainers and experts that formulate modules in easy-to-understand and engaging ways. In addition to management training courses, the company also offers several courses in leadership development training programs, finance & planning programs, customer care support, sales training, and many more.



About PTP

PTP provides hundreds of half-day, one-day and two-day courses in management, sales, customer care, project management, and personal development. PTP has been exhibiting at the CIPD Exhibition for over ten years, and the latest was a tremendous success. A record for inquiries into management training and sales courses and the number of visitors to our stand.



For more information, please visit: http://www.ptp.co.uk



Contact Details:



PTP House,

102 Brook Street Wymeswold,

UK, LE12 6TU

Email: info@ptp.co.uk

Phone: 01509 889632