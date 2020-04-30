Wymeswold, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2020 -- A reputable training program provider, PTP offers management training courses with a strong focus on business needs. The courses are highly innovative, interactive and practical to ensure the maximum transfer of knowledge between participants and experts. The courses are delivered in-house at clients' offices or one of PTP's centre. Their team of experts provides training courses in 7 locations across the UK including London, Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Nottingham and Bristol. Very interactive and practical, the training courses aimed at helping delegates improve teamwork and build progressive relationships with the people they manage. The company provides management training courses in 4 options: public courses, in-house tailored training, schedule a public course, and one-to-one training. These training courses are of exceptional quality and are delivered by professionals with many years of experience. PTP's management training courses can have a plethora of benefits including:



- Improved communication

- Productivity boost

- Better morale

- Reduced loss

- Personalized feedback

- Self-evaluation



PTP is one of the well-known names providing leadership training courses to companies across the UK. The company has carved a distinct niche in the industry for offering insightful training courses to a wide range of industries. All of their training courses are rendered by professionals with years of experience who combine their knowledge and expertise to ensure maximum transfer of knowledge. In addition to management training courses, the company also offers other training courses, including finance and planning, personal development, customer care, personal development and many more.



Talking about their management training courses, a representative from the company stated, "PTP's UK management training courses are designed specifically for the client and are very interactive and practical. Our courses run with a maximum of 10 delegates but the average class size is just 4 or 5 delegates. However, tailor-made courses for individual companies can be managed for larger groups, depending on the type of training required."



About PTP

PTP provides hundreds of half-day, one-day and two-day courses in management training, sales training, customer care training, project management training and personal development training. PTP has been exhibiting at the CIPD Exhibition for over 10 years and the latest was a tremendous success. A record for inquiries into management training and sales courses and the number of visitors to our stand.



For more information, please visit: http://www.ptp.co.uk



Contact Details:



PTP House,

102 Brook Street Wymeswold,

UK, LE12 6TU

Email: info@ptp.co.uk

Phone: 01509 889632