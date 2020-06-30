PTP Offers Personal Development Training Courses to Help Attendees Build Self-Confidence

Wymeswold, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2020 -- One of the most reputable training programme providers, PTP offers personal development training courses to help attendees build their self- confidence. PTP's personal development training programmes help employees recognise their inner potential by working on their personal strengths through a variety of modern techniques and methodologies. PTP offers a variety of personal development training courses including Appraisee Training, Assertiveness and Building Personal Confidence, Business Skills for Administrators, Consultancy Skills, Creativity and Innovation, and many more. The programmes are aimed at igniting the uniqueness of individuals by giving a strong boost to their persona. There are a plethora of benefits of PTP's personal development training courses:



- Enhance your personal strengths and soft skills

- Harness your inner potential

- Transforming the weak personality traits into a charismatic, motivated and influential persona

- Incite the uniqueness of individuals

- Improve your relationships with yourself and other professionals

- Learn new skills and knowledge



PTP is one of the most reputable names in the industry and has amassed a strong customer base all across the UK. The company has a dedicated team of professionals who combine their skills and talent to provide the best quality services to its customers. The organisation provides training programmes at various locations across the UK such as Birmingham, Leeds, Edinburgh, Bristol, London, Nottingham and Manchester. In addition to personal development training, the company also offers other training courses including finance and planning training, customer care training, management training and many more courses.



Talking further about their personal development training courses, one of the representatives from the company stated, "These training courses encourages attendees to self-assess by reflecting honestly on their performance, what they do well, what they do not do so well, and how to ask for the support they need to maximise their contribution. This course is also aimed to give the busy administrators skills to prioritise, organise and manage their work day."



About PTP

PTP provides hundreds of half-day, one-day and two-day courses in management training, sales training, customer care training, project management training and personal development training. PTP has been exhibiting at the CIPD Exhibition for over 10 years and the latest was a tremendous success. A record for inquiries into management training and sales courses and the number of visitors to our stand.



For more information, please visit: http://www.ptp.co.uk



Contact Details:

PTP House,

102 Brook Street Wymeswold,

UK, LE12 6TU

Email: info@ptp.co.uk

Phone: 01509 889632